What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April.
Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “The Flintstones,” and “Despicable Me 3.”
“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z,” the next installment in the comedian’s show, as well as the latest episodes of “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” will also be available on Netflix. McHale’s comedy series streams every Sunday. Slapstick enthusiasts can also view “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” event on April 6.
Football fans can watch “Friday Night Lights,” but don’t be fooled — it’s the movie that is being added to the platform, not the television show that has yet to return.
April 1
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3
April 2
La Piloto: Season 1
April 3
Fary Is the New Black
April 5
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
April 6
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
April 7
24 Hours to Live
April 9
AMO: Season 1
April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
Pickpockets
April 13
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
April 15
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
April 17
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
April 18
Friend Request
Pelé
April 19
Charité: Season 1
Chasing The Dragon
April 20
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
April 21
The Letdown: Season 1
April 24
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
April 27
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of
To be announced:
Jane The Virgin: Season 4