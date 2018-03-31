What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Iron Giant Netflix
CREDIT: Warner Brothers/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April.

Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “The Flintstones,” and “Despicable Me 3.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z,” the next installment in the comedian’s show, as well as the latest episodes of “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” will also be available on Netflix. McHale’s comedy series streams every Sunday. Slapstick enthusiasts can also view “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” event on April 6.

Football fans can watch “Friday Night Lights,” but don’t be fooled — it’s the movie that is being added to the platform, not the television show that has yet to return.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix below.

April 1

A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3

Related

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request
Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1
Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis

April 27

3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of

To be announced:

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

More TV

  • The Iron Giant Netflix

    What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

    A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April. Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are […]

  • Laura Ingraham

    Madison Avenue's Rift With Fox News' Laura Ingraham Widens

    A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April. Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are […]

  • Rupert Murdoch Mohammed bin Salman

    Rupert Murdoch Dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Is Hollywood's Hottest Ticket

    A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April. Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are […]

  • Anthony Atamanuik The President Show

    'The President Show' Finds Its Special Counsel: Griffin Dunne

    A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April. Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad