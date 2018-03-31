What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

A few classic television shows and family movies are headed to Netflix this April.

Right on schedule with the robot’s cameo in “Ready Player One,” the ’90s animated movie “The Iron Giant” will be added to the streaming service at the start of April. Other movies adults and children can add to their queues are “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “The Flintstones,” and “Despicable Me 3.”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z,” the next installment in the comedian’s show, as well as the latest episodes of “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” will also be available on Netflix. McHale’s comedy series streams every Sunday. Slapstick enthusiasts can also view “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” event on April 6.

Football fans can watch “Friday Night Lights,” but don’t be fooled — it’s the movie that is being added to the platform, not the television show that has yet to return.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix below.

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

Related Netflix's Ted Sarandos on the Streamers' Cannes Film Festival Debut Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix 'Murder Mystery'

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of

To be announced:

Jane The Virgin: Season 4