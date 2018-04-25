The Producers of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Prep New Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street

Parts of Buckingham Palace are being rebuilt – in the world of Netflix at least – after the producers of “The Crown” got the green light to extend the production base for the lavish series. The site, also including a new Number 10 Downing Street, will be ready for Olivia Colman’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the regal hit. Filming will start this summer.

Netflix has committed to two more seasons of “The Crown,” but the plans for the new expanded base run for 10 years, clearing the way for the royal story to continue for longer should the streamer further lengthen its run.

Left Bank, which makes the big-budget series, applied for permission to extend its Elstree production base for “The Crown” late last year, and the local authorities rubber-stamped the plans in the past week. The new building work covers the Queen’s London residence and Number 10 Downing Street, that of the British PM.

Specifically, Left Bank sought planning permission for a new Buckingham Palace main gates and exterior, including the iconic balcony on which the royals stand at key moments. The Downing Street plans show a new Number 10 and the road leading up to the building itself. The sketches for the new work, seen by Variety, show an aerial view of Downing Street with a Rolls Royce pulling up outside Number 10.

The work to the Buckingham Palace of “The Crown” comes as the real-life building (pictured) is undergoing a £370 million ($517 million) renovation.

Also on the plans are new streets, dubbed Belgravia Street and Central Street, and another, which is marked as bomb-damaged. The extended site will be situated next to the George Lucas stage at Elstree and are a 1.35-hectare expansion, using part of the studio currently used as a film backlot. The Elstree base also has royal residences Clarence House and Kensington Palace for use in the show.

“The Crown” will have a cast refresh for seasons three and four with several key casting announcements yet to be made. It is known that Colman will be the Queen, taking over from Claire Foy, and that Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as her husband Prince Philip.