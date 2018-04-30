What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in May 2018

Literary adaptions and beloved franchises abound in the incoming May arrivals to Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. Amazon alone has acquired the screen revivals of multiple classic novels, including renditions of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” and Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Also coming to Amazon and Hulu this May is the entire “Rocky” franchise, while Hulu has clinched all six “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movies. Netflix, meanwhile, will add scattered saga installments, including the original “Shrek,” “Scream 2,” and “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”
A mix of original and acquired TV shows are also set to hit the streaming services next month. The new Showtime series “Patrick Melrose,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will stream on Hulu, while Amazon Prime will debut its original animated series “Rocky & Bullwinkle.” Also incoming are past seasons of shows like “Scandal,” “Orphan Black,” and “Running Wild With Bear Grylls.”
See the full list of incoming titles below.
AMAZON
May 1
3 Ways to Get a Husband
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
An Inconvenient Truth
Aristocrats
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bad News Bears
Banished
Barefoot
Beyond Borders
Blame
Brother Nature
Bull Durham
Charles II – The Power and The Passion
Cool World
Cyborg
Daniel Deronda
David Copperfield
Desperate Romantics
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Evolution
Foxfire
Frailty
From Russia with Love
Gator
Ghost Town
Goat
Goldfinger
Holy Air
Hot Boyz
Immigration Tango
Insomnia
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Ivanhoe
Jane Eyre, 1983
Jane Erye, 2006
Kalifornia
Life in Squares
Little Dorrit
Live and Let Die
Lorna Doone
Love in A Cold Climate
Love Is A Gun
Manhunter
Mansfield Park
Martin Chuzzlewit
Men with Brooms
Middlemarch
Murder on the Orient Express
Never Say Never Again
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
Oliver Twist, 1985
Oliver Twist, 2007
Octopussy
Our Mutual Friend
Outcast
Perfect Score
Perfume: Story of a Murderer
Pride and Prejudice
Psychopaths
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sabrina
Saturday Church
School Ties
Sense and Sensibility, 1981
Sense and Sensibility, 2008
Set Up
Sinbad
Starting Out in the Evening
Strategic Air Command
Tess of the D’Urbervilles
The Benchwarmers
The Benefactor
The Box
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Buccaneers
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Elephant Man
The Golden Compass
The Hangman
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The House I Live In
The Hurt Locker
The Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Office
The Pickwick Papers
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall
The Way We Live Now
Thief
Thirst Street
Thunderball
Tom Jones
Twisted
Untamed Heart
Vanity Fair
Wild Thornberrys
Wish Upon a Star
Wonder Boys
You Only Live Twice
May 4
Last Flag Flying
May 5
Diablo Guardian (Season 1)
Warrior
May 11
Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)
May 12
Baywatch
Orphan Black (Season 5)
Still Mine
May 15
How to Be a Latin Lover
May 18
Pro Beach Volleyball Tour
You Are Wanted (Season 2)
May 22
Dino Dana (Season 2)
May 23
Beast of Burden
May 25
Picnic at Hanging Rock (Season 1)
May 27
Just Getting Started
The Wedding Plan
May 29
Howards End (Season 1)
HULU
May 1
3 Ways to Get a Husband
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Brady Sequel
The Brady Bunch Movie
Baby Boom
Back to School
Barefoot
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
The Box
Booty Call
Breakable You
Bride and Prejudice
Bull Durham
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Crow II: City of Angels
The Crow III: Salvation
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer
Demolition Man
Dirty Pretty Things
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Emperor
Executive Decision
Foxfire
Gator
Godzilla
The Hangman
Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits
Hot Boyz
The House I Live In
Immigration Tango
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
Lost in Vagueness
Love is a Gun
Malena
Man of the House
Manhunter
Mansfield Park
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Men in Black II
Men with Brooms
Never Back Down
New Guy
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
No Greater Love
The Pallbearer
Pink Panther 2
Pret-A-Porter
Priest
Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
School Ties
Set Up
She’s All That
Starting out the Evening
Strategic Air Command
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
Thief
To Rome with Love
Traffic
Untamed Heart
Valkyrie
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
May 5
Drunk History (Season 5A)
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin (Season 1)
The Longest Week
Warrior
May 6
I’m Dying Up Here (Season 2)
May 7
Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 3)
May 8
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 4)
May 9
T@gged (Season 2)
May 11
All Night (Season 1)
Claws (Season 1)
Bleeding Heart
Into the Fade
May 12
Patrick Melrose (Season 1)
Baywatch
Frank Serpico
Jane
Still Mine
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 13
Tonight She Comes
May 15
Animals
How to be a Latin Lover
It’s A Disaster
Periods.
Soul of a Banquet
Take Every Wave
The Other F Word
The Snapper
The Strange Ones
May 16
12 Monkeys (Season 3)
The Strain (Season 4)
Knights of the Damned
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
May 19
Beatriz at Dinner
Shooters
May 21
American Folk
Neat
May 23
Half Magic
May 24
Curvature
May 25
Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Dat Special on NBC
Mad to be Normal
May 27
The Wedding Plan
May 30
America’s Got Talent (Season 13)
World of Dance (Season 2)
May 31
American Ninja Warrior (Season 10)
I, Tonya
Please Stand By
Rain Man
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy (Season 1)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon (Season 1)
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)
May 2
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted! (Season 1)
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Jailbreak
Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2)
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain (Season 1)
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday, Season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 3)
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free (Season 5)
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 4)
Grand Designs (Seasons 13–14)
Only God Forgives
The Game 365 (Seasons 15–16)
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget (Season 4)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Scandal (Season 7)
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero (Season 4)
May 22
Mob Psycho 100 (Season 1)
Shooter (Season 2)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauda (Season 2)
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 4)
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern