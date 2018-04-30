What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in May 2018

Literary adaptions and beloved franchises abound in the incoming May arrivals to Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. Amazon alone has acquired the screen revivals of multiple classic novels, including renditions of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist,” and Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Also coming to Amazon and Hulu this May is the entire “Rocky” franchise, while Hulu has clinched all six “A Nightmare on Elm Street” movies. Netflix, meanwhile, will add scattered saga installments, including the original “Shrek,” “Scream 2,” and “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

A mix of original and acquired TV shows are also set to hit the streaming services next month. The new Showtime series “Patrick Melrose,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will stream on Hulu, while Amazon Prime will debut its original animated series “Rocky & Bullwinkle.” Also incoming are past seasons of shows like “Scandal,” “Orphan Black,” and “Running Wild With Bear Grylls.”

See the full list of incoming titles below.

AMAZON

May 1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Aristocrats

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bad News Bears

Banished

Barefoot

Beyond Borders

Blame

Brother Nature

Bull Durham

Charles II – The Power and The Passion

Cool World

Cyborg

Daniel Deronda

David Copperfield

Desperate Romantics

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Foxfire

Frailty

From Russia with Love

Gator

Ghost Town

Goat

Goldfinger

Holy Air

Hot Boyz

Immigration Tango

Insomnia

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Ivanhoe

Jane Eyre, 1983

Jane Erye, 2006

Kalifornia

Life in Squares

Little Dorrit

Live and Let Die

Lorna Doone

Love in A Cold Climate

Love Is A Gun

Manhunter

Mansfield Park

Martin Chuzzlewit

Men with Brooms

Middlemarch

Murder on the Orient Express

Never Say Never Again

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Oliver Twist, 1985

Oliver Twist, 2007

Octopussy

Our Mutual Friend

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Pride and Prejudice

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sabrina

Saturday Church

School Ties

Sense and Sensibility, 1981

Sense and Sensibility, 2008

Set Up

Sinbad

Starting Out in the Evening

Strategic Air Command

Tess of the D’Urbervilles

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

The Box

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Buccaneers

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Elephant Man

The Golden Compass

The Hangman

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The House I Live In

The Hurt Locker

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Office

The Pickwick Papers

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall

The Way We Live Now

Thief

Thirst Street

Thunderball

Tom Jones

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Vanity Fair

Wild Thornberrys

Wish Upon a Star

Wonder Boys

You Only Live Twice

May 4

Last Flag Flying

May 5

Diablo Guardian (Season 1)

Warrior

May 11

Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)

May 12

Baywatch

Orphan Black (Season 5)

Still Mine

May 15

How to Be a Latin Lover

May 18

Pro Beach Volleyball Tour

You Are Wanted (Season 2)

May 22

Dino Dana (Season 2)

May 23

Beast of Burden

May 25

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Season 1)

May 27

Just Getting Started

The Wedding Plan

May 29

Howards End (Season 1)

HULU

May 1 3 Ways to Get a Husband

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Brady Sequel

The Brady Bunch Movie

Baby Boom

Back to School

Barefoot

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

The Box

Booty Call

Breakable You

Bride and Prejudice

Bull Durham

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Demolition Man

Dirty Pretty Things

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Executive Decision

Foxfire

Gator

Godzilla

The Hangman

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Lost in Vagueness

Love is a Gun

Malena

Man of the House

Manhunter

Mansfield Park

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black II

Men with Brooms

Never Back Down

New Guy

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

No Greater Love

The Pallbearer

Pink Panther 2

Pret-A-Porter

Priest

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

School Ties

Set Up

She’s All That

Starting out the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Thief

To Rome with Love

Traffic

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare May 5 Drunk History (Season 5A)

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin (Season 1)

The Longest Week

Warrior May 6 I’m Dying Up Here (Season 2) May 7 Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 3) May 8 Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 4) May 9 T@gged (Season 2) May 11 All Night (Season 1)

Claws (Season 1)

Bleeding Heart

Into the Fade May 12 Patrick Melrose (Season 1)

Baywatch

Frank Serpico

Jane

Still Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby May 13 Tonight She Comes May 15 Animals

How to be a Latin Lover

It’s A Disaster

Periods.

Soul of a Banquet

Take Every Wave

The Other F Word

The Snapper

The Strange Ones May 16 12 Monkeys (Season 3)

The Strain (Season 4)

Knights of the Damned

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor May 19 Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters May 21 American Folk

Neat May 23 Half Magic May 24 Curvature May 25 Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Dat Special on NBC

Mad to be Normal May 27 The Wedding Plan May 30 America’s Got Talent (Season 13)

World of Dance (Season 2) May 31 American Ninja Warrior (Season 10)

I, Tonya

Please Stand By

Rain Man NETFLIX