What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in March 2018

Heavily anticipated series premieres, reboots, and sequels will flood Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime throughout March.

“Cruel Intentions,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair — plus the sequels — will be available to stream on Netflix next month. The third episode of “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale,” along with the next installment of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai” also hit the streaming site. Fans of Drew Barrymore’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet” will have to wait until March 23 to binge the second season.

Hulu will add a number of kids programs, including “Stuart Little,” Season 3 of Zendaya’s “K.C. Undercover,” and “Power Rangers.” Adults can watch a few throwbacks like Patrick Swayze’s “Dirty Dancing” and 1988 cartoon crime film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

On Amazon Prime, subscribers can view the third season of original series “Sneaky Pete” and “The Blue Lagoon.”

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime below:

NETFLIX

March 1

300

21 Thunder: Season 1

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning: Season 1

Flint Town

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1

Ladies First

Les Affamés

Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5

March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Episode 3

March 5

F the Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1

March 6

Borderline: Season 1

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)

Ladies First

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Season 2)

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1

Collateral: Limited Series

Love: Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It: Season 1

The Outsider

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2

March 10

Septiembre un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales: Season 1

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16

Benji

Edha: Season 1

On My Block: Season 1

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country: Season 1

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Alexa & Katie: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Requiem: Season 1

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1

The Mechanism: Season 1

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission

March 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1

March 31

Let Me In

CREDIT: Disney Channel/Tyler Golden

HULU

March 1

Ask This Old House: Seasons 11 -12

This Old House: Seasons 30 & 38

Veni Vidi Vici: Season 1 (Viaplay)

1984

A Feast at Midnight

A Guy Thing

A Mermaid’s Tale

A Stork’s Journey

A View to Kill

All the Wild Horses

Antitrust

Bad Influence

Bad News Bears

Billy the Kid

Body of Evidence

Boots on the Ground

Boulevard

Branded

Breakdown

Captivity

Carriers

Chaplin

Chicago

Criminal Law

Die Another Day

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dream House Nightmare

Earth Girls are Easy

F/X

F/X 2

Fatal Instinct

Finder’s Fee

Fire with Fire

Fluke

For Your Eyes Only

Forces of Nature

Goldeneye

Gordy

Hackers

Hanoi Hilton

Happythankyoumoreplease

Hart’s War

Hesher

High School

Home of the Brave

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

I’m So Excited!

Ill Manors

Imagine That

Jack Goes Boatin

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Jennifer 8

Kingpin

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man

License to Kill

Love Crimes

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Pudsey the Dog: The Movie

Regarding Henry

Southie

Sprung

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Tales of the Grim Sleeper

The Accused

The Devil Inside

The Doors

The Glass Shield

The Living Daylights

The Million Dollar Hotel

The Music Never Stopped

The Secret of N.I.M.H.

The Square

The World is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

Twenty Twenty Four

We Blew It

Where the Skin Lies

Who Killed Nancy?

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Young Adult

March 2

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere

March 3

MasterChef Junior: Season 6 Premiere

March 4

K.C. Undercover: Season 3

Traitor

March 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Season 5

The 90th Oscars®: Special

The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special

The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 9

Everything Beautiful is Far Away

The New Radical

March 6

Crash

Fantasia 2000

March 7

Hard Sun: Season 1

Living Soul

March 8

Aftermath

Knock Knock

March 9

Champions: Series Premiere

Power Rangers

March 10

Angie Tribeca: Season 3

March 12

American Idol: Series Premiere

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere

Deception: Series Premiere

Timeless: Season 2 Premiere

Force Majeure

Wolf Warrior 2

March 13

Food Wars!: Season 2

Bitter Harvest

March 14

For the People: Series Premiere

Rise: Series Premiere

Tommy’s Honour

March 15

The Bridge: Season 4

The Son: Season 1

4 Lovers

Blade of the Immortal

Four Rooms

Hello I Must Be Going

LOL

October Country

River of Grass

The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain

The Fog

The Forgotten

The Kill Team

March 16

John Q

March 18

Almost Friends

March 19

Genius Jr.: Series Premiere

Little Big Shots: Season 3 Premiere

Life Itself

Love and Saucers

March 23

Station 19: Series Premiere

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

March 24

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 27

The Little Hours

March 28

Roseanne: Series Premiere

Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere

March 30

Alex, Inc: Series Premiere

Shadowhunters: Season 3 Premiere

Siren: Series Premiere

March 31

Closing Gambit

EuroTrump

The Ghoul

Habit

Project Eden

AMAZON PRIME

March 1

1984

A Feast at Midnight

A Guy Thing

A View to a Kill

The Accused

Amelie

Antitrust

Bad Influence

Bad News Bears

Billy the Kid

Body of Evidence

Breakdown

Bye Bye Birdie

Captivity

Carriers

Chaplin

The Color of Magic: Season 1

Criminal Law

The Devil Inside

Die Another Day

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dreamkeeper

The Doors

Earth Girls Are Easy

F/X

F/X 2

Fatal Instinct

Finder’s Fee

Fire with Fire

Fluke

For Your Eyes Only

Forces of Nature

Goldeneye

Hackers

Hanoi Hilton

Hart’s War

Home of the Brave

Human Trafficking: Season 1

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Imagine That

The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells: Season 1

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Jennifer 8

Kingpin

License to Kill

Little Ghost

The Living Daylights

The Million Dollar Hotel

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

The Music Never Stopped

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

The Odyssey: Season 1

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Regarding Henry

The Secret of NIMH

Southie

Sprung

Tomorrow Never Dies

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The World Is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Young Adult

Zathura: A Space Adventure

March 2

Brad’s Status

March 3

The Nut Job 2

March 8

Aftermath

Power Rangers

March 9

The Remix: Season 1

Sneaky Pete: Season 2

The Tunnel: Season 2

March 10

November Criminals

March 14

Tommy’s Honour

March 15

LOL

March 17

Crooked House

March 26

The Durrells in Corfu: Season 2:

Let There Be Light

March 27

The Little Hours

March 31

A Suitable Girl

Bitter Harvest

Flames

Ice Mother

Imperium

The Blue Lagoon

The Departure

Thirst Street