Netflix Sets Five-Week ‘FYSee’ Installation for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘GLOW,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and Other Shows

Netflix has unveiled the schedule for its second annual “FYSee” installation touting prominent series for awards consideration.
The exhibition at Los Angeles’ Raleigh Studios will feature elaborate presentations and panel sessions highlighting a slew of programs on the streaming platform. The 30,000 square foot installation spread across three soundstages opens May 6 with a kickoff party, followed the next night by a day devoted to David Letterman’s interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The “experiential floor” at the space can hold up to 500 guests at a time, per Netflix.
The schedule includes a few themed nights allowing the streamer to cover multiple shows of a similar genre or theme, including the May 12 “Rebels and Rulebreakers” highlighting female stars and creatives from shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” “GLOW,” “Grace and Frankie,” and others. The program concludes June 9 with an afternoon session on drama “Ozark” and an evening with the denizens of the oater miniseries “Godless.”
Here’s the full schedule:
MONDAY, MAY 7
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
TUESDAY, MAY 8
Docu(Mmm)entary Food Night
featuring Somebody Feed Phil, Ugly Delicious & Chef’s Table: Pastry
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9
Dear White People
THURSDAY, MAY 10
Scene Stealers
SATURDAY, MAY 12
Rebels and Rulebreakers
FRIDAY, MAY 18
Change In Focus
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
GLOW
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Queer Eye
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
Mindhunter
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
Grace & Frankie (Afternoon)
One Day at a Time (Evening)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6
Black Mirror
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
Ozark (Afternoon)
Godless (Evening)
