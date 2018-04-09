You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Sets Five-Week ‘FYSee’ Installation for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘GLOW,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and Other Shows

Variety Staff

Stranger Things Jopper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the schedule for its second annual “FYSee” installation touting prominent series for awards consideration.

The exhibition at Los Angeles’ Raleigh Studios will feature elaborate presentations and panel sessions highlighting a slew of programs on the streaming platform. The 30,000 square foot installation spread across three soundstages opens May 6 with a kickoff party, followed the next night by a day devoted to David Letterman’s interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The “experiential floor” at the space can hold up to 500 guests at a time, per Netflix.

The schedule includes a few themed nights allowing the streamer to cover multiple shows of a similar genre or theme, including the May 12 “Rebels and Rulebreakers” highlighting female stars and creatives from shows including “Orange Is the New Black,” “GLOW,” “Grace and Frankie,” and others. The program concludes June 9 with an afternoon session on drama “Ozark” and an evening with the denizens of the oater miniseries “Godless.”

Here’s the full schedule:

MONDAY, MAY 7

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Docu(Mmm)entary Food Night

featuring Somebody Feed Phil, Ugly Delicious & Chef’s Table: Pastry

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Dear White People

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Scene Stealers

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Rebels and Rulebreakers

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Change In Focus

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

GLOW

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Queer Eye

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Mindhunter

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Grace & Frankie (Afternoon)

One Day at a Time (Evening)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

Black Mirror

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Ozark (Afternoon)

Godless (Evening)

 

(Pictured: “Stranger Things”)

