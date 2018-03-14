Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Series Casts Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle

The Netflix series based on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has cast Ross Lynch in a lead role.

Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle, the human boyfriend of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). Described as the prince charming of a dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart. Nate Richert previously played the character in the Melissa Joan Hart series “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.”

Lynch recently starred in the film “My Friend Dahmer” as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. He previously starred in the Disney Channel series “Austin & Ally” and will appear in the comedy film “Status Update.” He is repped by UTA, Management360, Savage Agency, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

In addition to Lynch and Shipka, the series will star Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

The untitled series based on the Archie Comics character has received a 20-episode, two season order at Netflix. It was originally in development at The CW to serve as a companion series to fellow Archie Comics property “Riverdale.”

Related Netflix Went to Space During Recent Hack Day Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil's 'Thermodynamics' (EXCLUSIVE)

The one-hour drama reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. The series is described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, will serve as writer and executive producer. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed multiple episodes of “Riverdale,” will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater–all executive producers on “Riverdale”–will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.