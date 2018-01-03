Netflix Announces ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix has announced that the second season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” starring Neil Patrick Harris, will premiere on March 30.

In a special teaser for the second season, Harris appears in character as Count Olaf to make the announcement, speaking directly to the audience before showing a mashup of clips from the second season.

“I’m so sorry to disturb your recovery but it’s time for us to get this New Year’s Day binge started,” Harris says. “Now there may be some of you who are surprised that Netflix would choose this to be the first face you see in 2018, but those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire.”

The teaser was released exclusively on Netflix on Jan. 1, and then was shared across the steaming service’s social media on Tuesday.

Based on the book series by Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows three orphans who are forced to live with their evil guardian Olaf after their parents’ deaths. The first season of the show premiered on Jan. 13, 2017 with eight episodes, and the second season will add another 10 episodes to the series. The new season will focus on adapting books five through nine of the novels: “The Austere Academy,” “The Ersatz Elevator,” “The Vile Village,” “The Hostile Hospital” and “The Carnivorous Carnival.”

Watch the teaser for Season 2 of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” below: