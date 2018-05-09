Netflix Adds Kate Walsh to ‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast

Kate Walsh has joined the cast of upcoming Netflix original series “The Umbrella Academy,” the streaming giant announced Wednesday. Walsh, who also stars on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” will feature in the recurring role of The Handler, a composed and confident leader of a mysterious bureaucratic company.

The live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) – as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities. The cast also includes Mary J. Blige, following her Oscar-nomination for Netflix’s “Mudbound,” as well as Cameron Britton, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Colm Feore.

Walsh will next be seen in the second season of “13 Reasons Why,” which premieres on the streaming service on May 18. The actress returns as Olivia Baker, the mother of Katherine Langford’s central character, suicidal teen Hannah Baker.

“The Umbrella Academy” is produced for Netflix by Universal Cable Productions with Steve Blackman serving as showrunner and executive producer. Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse Entertainment also serve as executive producers. Way and Bá are co-executive producers.