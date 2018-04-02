Nessa Diab Will Replace Cat Greenleaf on NBCU’s ‘Talk Stoop’

Someone new will sit on the steps of “Talk Stoop,” the long-running interview segment that has appeared for years on various NBC stations and the daytime schedule of cable’s USA network.

Nessa Diab, a top New York disc jockey and frequent MTV host, will make her first appearance on the program starting Sunday, April 8th, on NBC stations after “Saturday Night Live” and the program “1st Look.” She will be only the second person to host the quick-hit celebrity-interview vignettes.

She replaces Cat Greenleaf, the former traffic reporter who built the show out of features she used to do for WNBC in New York. Greenleaf at one point booked and produced the program herself, often chatting with celebrities like Alan Cumming and Tim Daly on the steps of her Brooklyn home with a pet dog in tow. Greenleaf left the show late last year to pursue other opportunities, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Diab this spring is slated to interview Tyra Banks, Kandi Burruss, Deepak Chopra, Thomas Hayden Church, Rita Moreno, Rosie Perez, Dennis Quaid, Maria Shriver, Bernie Williams, and Forest Whitaker. She will also get a new stoop, located at 135 W52nd, a luxury condominium in midtown Manhattan.

“Nessa’s funny, honest and unfiltered personality is exactly what ‘Talk Stoop’ is all about. When people are talking about something or making noise on social media, you can be sure that Nessa will ask the right questions to get audiences the answers they’re looking for,”said Meredith McGinn, senior vice president of LX.TV Productions, a production company that is part NBC Owned Television Stations, in a statement. “We are thrilled that she’s joining our ‘Talk Stoop’ family and excited for fans everywhere to fall in love with her, just like we did.”

The “Stoop” segments have served multiple purposes for NBCU since 1999. The company has made a half-hour local program of the interviews, and also put them on out-of-home screens, such as the ones found in New York taxicabs. And “Talk Stoop” has been used since 2013 to keep daytime audiences interested when they watch USA. They also serve as a vehicle for advertisers. The vignettes have attracted marketers such as PepsiCo’s Tropicana Pure Premium, Milk-Bone and Ace Hardware. The last figured prominently in segments that urged viewers to go online and vote for a new color for the door of Greenleaf’s home.

Diab currently hosts “Nessa on Air,” a top-rated hip hop show in New York City that airs weekday afternoons on WQHT-FM. The program is syndicated in more than 15 markets nationwide. Prior to this, Diab hosted numerous MTV shows including “Teen Mom Aftershow,” “Girl Code Live,” “The Challenge Reunion” and “The Real World After Show.” She launched her career in broadcasting at WYLD in San Francisco (WYLD). Her fan base includes more than a quarter million followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from University of California, Berkeley.