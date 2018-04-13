CBS Renews ‘NCIS’ For Season 16

CBS has ordered a 16th season of “NCIS,” to air during the 2018-19 television season, the network announced Friday. Additionally, series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has signed a new deal to return to the show.

“It’s pretty simple — viewers everywhere love ‘NCIS,’” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. ‘NCIS’s’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for ‘NCIS’s’ 16th season.”

“NCIS” joins comedies “Mom,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” and freshman drama “SWAT,” which were all previously announced as renewals by CBS.

“NCIS,” which centers on a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service department investigating crimes involving both the Navy and Marine Corps, ranks as the Eye’s No.1 drama, averaging 17 million viewers. It is also one of the top five most-watched dramas on broadcast television overall, while on the digital side, it is one of the most-watched primetime series across CBS’ digital platforms, according to the network.

“NCIS” has been licensed in more than 200 territories and currently holds the title of “the most-watched drama series in the world” after having received an international audience award by Eurodata TV Worldwide.

“NCIS” first launched on CBS in 2003 and shot to the No.1 drama during the 2009-10 broadcast season, a title it has held ever since.