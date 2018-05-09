TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Hits Season High With Pauley Perrette Farewell

Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night.

Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season premiere back in September. It was also up by an impressive 33% in the demo and approximately 20% in total viewers over last week’s episode.

Later on CBS, “Bull” (1.3, 11.8 million) was also up from last week, while “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.8, 8.1 million) ticked down in the demo.

On ABC, “Roseanne” (2.6, 10.2 million) was approximately even with its performance last week and was the top-rated show of the night for the sixth straight week. “The Middle” (1.5, 5.9 million), “Black-ish” (1.2, 4.4 million), and “Splitting Up Together” (1.0, 3.5 million) were even. “For the People” (0.5, 2.1 million) was down in the demo.

“The Voice” (1.2, 7.2 million), “Rise” (0.7, 3.8 million), and “Chicago Med” (1.0, 5.8 million) were all even on NBC.

The season finale of “Lethal Weapon” (0.8, 3.1 million) ticked up in the demo on Fox. Back-to-back episodes of “New Girl” drew a 0.5 and 1.5 million and a 0.5 and 1.4 million.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.7, 1.7 million) and “The 100” (0.4, 1.1 million) were both up from last week.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 1.2 each. CBS was by far the leader in total viewers with 11.6 million. ABC was third in viewers with 4.7 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in viewers with 5.6 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.7 and 2.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.4 million.