TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Hits Season High With Pauley Perrette Farewell

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂTwo Steps BackÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂ ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬" When evidence reveals an NCIS team member is a hitman's latest target, the team must search through old case files to determine who is seeking vengeance, on NCIS, Tuesday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This is the final episode for series regular Pauley Perrette. Pictured: Pauley Perrette Photo: Patrick McElhenney/CBS ÃÂÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Patrick McElhenney

Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night.

Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season premiere back in September. It was also up by an impressive 33% in the demo and approximately 20% in total viewers over last week’s episode.

Later on CBS, “Bull” (1.3, 11.8 million) was also up from last week, while “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.8, 8.1 million) ticked down in the demo.

On ABC, “Roseanne” (2.6, 10.2 million) was approximately even with its performance last week and was the top-rated show of the night for the sixth straight week. “The Middle” (1.5, 5.9 million), “Black-ish” (1.2, 4.4 million), and “Splitting Up Together” (1.0, 3.5 million) were even. “For the People” (0.5, 2.1 million) was down in the demo.

“The Voice” (1.2, 7.2 million), “Rise” (0.7, 3.8 million), and “Chicago Med” (1.0, 5.8 million) were all even on NBC.

The season finale of “Lethal Weapon” (0.8, 3.1 million) ticked up in the demo on Fox. Back-to-back episodes of “New Girl” drew a 0.5 and 1.5 million and a 0.5 and 1.4 million.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.7, 1.7 million) and “The 100” (0.4, 1.1 million) were both up from last week.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 1.2 each. CBS was by far the leader in total viewers with 11.6 million. ABC was third in viewers with 4.7 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in viewers with 5.6 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.7 and 2.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.4 million.

More TV

  • NEW GIRL: L-R: Hannah Simone, Max

    'New Girl' Cast Teases Finale, Reflects on 7 Seasons of Fox Comedy

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂTwo Steps BackÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬ÃÂ ÃÂ¢Ã¢ÂÂ¬" When evidence

    TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Hits Season High With Pauley Perrette Farewell

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • The New York Times Building NYC

    FX Orders Series Based on New York Times' 'The Daily' Podcast

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • A+E Networks Will Guarantee Commercials Spark

    A+E Networks Will Guarantee Commercials Spark Business Results

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • A View of a Sign at

    Fox to Buy Seven TV Stations from Sinclair, Tribune Media for $910 Million

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • Matt Lauer

    NBCUniversal Releases Findings in Matt Lauer Probe

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

  • Neil Cavuto Tackled Trump. It Wasn’t

    Neil Cavuto Tackled Trump. It Wasn’t the First Time, and May Not Be the Last

    Pauley Perrette’s final episode of “NCIS” delivered a season high in total viewers for the CBS series on Tuesday night. Airing at 8 p.m., “NCIS” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers. That is the show’s best total viewer haul of the season and its highest demo rating since the season […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad