NBCUniversal Communications Exec Tracy St. Pierre Promoted

Tracy St. Pierre has been promoted to senior vice president of communications at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. In her new role, St. Pierre will continue to oversee publicity for USA and Syfy, and will add management of communications strategy for Universal Cable Productions.

The promotion was announced via an internal memo Thursday from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment commiunications chief Katherine Nelson, to whom St. Pierre will report.

St. Pierre is a 15-year veteran of NBCUniversal, having begun her tenure with the company at NBC. She moved to USA in 2013 as a vicepresident of publicity.

Read the full note from Nelson below:

I am very pleased to announce that Tracy St. Pierre has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Communications.

Reporting to me, Tracy will continue to manage program publicity and awards for USA Network and SYFY, as well as communications strategy for Universal Cable Productions. Additionally, Tracy will now also oversee communications for Wilshire Studios, and serve as the primary communications contact for studio co-presidents Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks.

A 15-year veteran of NBCUniversal, Tracy has been Vice President Communications, USA Network since 2013, with SYFY added to her responsibilities in 2015. At USA and SYFY, she has managed campaign and awards strategies for original series, most recently “The Sinner,” “Mr. Robot,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.,” “Happy!” and “Krypton.” Since taking on Universal Cable Productions responsibilities in 2017, she’s spearheaded studio communications strategy around projects including “Homecoming” for Amazon, “Umbrella Academy” for Netflix and “Dirty John” for Bravo.

Prior to NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Tracy was Senior Director, Entertainment Publicity at NBC Entertainment, where she led the publicity efforts for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for seven years. She began her career in 2000 at Nancy Seltzer & Associates, working on publicity and awards campaigns for talent including Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen and Tom Welling. Tracy graduated with honors from Emerson College in Boston with a B.S. degree in communications.

Please cascade this message to your teams, and please join me in congratulating Tracy on this well-deserved promotion!

Katherine