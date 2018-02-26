NBCUniversal International Names Charlotte Bloxham Head of Production

Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company.

She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television.

Based in London she will manage TV drama production at NBCU’s Heyday Television, Working Title and NBCUniversal International Studios’ productions. Bloxham will report to NBCUniversal International Studios’ COO, Sarah Cooper and JoAnn Alfano, EVP, Scripted Programming.

NBCUniversal Cable veteran Jeff Wachtel is president of NBCUniversal International Studios having replaced Michael Edelstein.