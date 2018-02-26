You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal International Names Charlotte Bloxham Head of Production

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company.

She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television.

Based in London she will manage TV drama production at NBCU’s Heyday Television, Working Title and NBCUniversal International Studios’ productions. Bloxham will report to NBCUniversal International Studios’ COO, Sarah Cooper and JoAnn Alfano, EVP, Scripted Programming.

NBCUniversal Cable veteran Jeff Wachtel is president of NBCUniversal International Studios having replaced Michael Edelstein.

More TV

  • 'Corporate' Renewed for Season 2 at

    'Corporate' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • UnReal Season 3, Ep. 301/302, Day

    ‘Unreal’ Star Shiri Appleby on Rachel’s New Attitude and Gaining Confidence as a Director

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • NBCUniversal Names Charlotte Bloxham Head of

    NBCUniversal International Names Charlotte Bloxham Head of Production

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • Michael Riley - Ellen Digital Ventures

    Ellen DeGeneres' Digital Business Taps Ex-Disney Exec Michael Riley as General Manager

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • Maria Contreras-Sweet

    Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy Plan Shocks Maria Contreras-Sweet Investor Group

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • Olympics 2018

    TV Ratings: 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony Tops Sochi

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

  • Heather Locklear arrested

    Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Battery on Police Officer

    Charlotte Bloxham has joined NBCUniversal International Studios as head of production, a new role at company. She joins NBCU from “Fortitude” producer Fifty Fathoms. Her TV credits include “The A Word,” and “SS-GB.” She has also produced drama series for NBCU-backed production companies Carnival and Working Title Television. Based in London she will manage TV […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad