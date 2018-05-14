Seth Meyers’ Best Jokes From NBC’s Upfront: From ‘Cosby Show’ to Megyn Kelly

Seth Meyers kicked off NBC’s upfront presentation in New York on Monday with a wide range of jokes that poked fun at some of the biggest moments from the broadcaster’s past year.

Meyers pulled no punches, referencing the Matt Lauer scandal at NBC News and the network’s obsession with Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows. He also made some not-so-thinly-veiled references to ABC’s “Roseanne.”

He also joked about NBC’s efforts to save “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after the ensemble comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons.

Read Meyers’ best jokes below.

“Chicago”

Meyers kicked things off by telling the crowd that NBC stands for “Nothing But Chicago,” with the network set to air all three of the Dick Wolf procedurals on Wednesdays this fall. He went on to say the network had “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD” but not “Chicago accents.”

Matt Lauer

“It’s not surprising for NBC to be dramatic, we are home to the number one drama on television,” Meyers said. “A show that each week gives us twists and turns, heartbreaking reveals, and this season the depature of a once beloved character. I’m talking of course of, ‘This Is the Today Show.’”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Meyers praised NBC for airing the critically-acclaimed live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which starred John Legend in the title role.

“You know a network has some range when they have a black Jesus and Megyn Kelly,” he said.

The Super Bowl

Meyers reminded the audience that advertisers paid $5 million for a 30 second spot at this year’s Super Bowl. “That is a lot, considering Donald Trump only paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels for the exact same amount of time.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Meyers said the NBC upfronts began dramatically with the sudden pick up of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which stars Meyers’ former “SNL” cast mate Andy Samberg. “Yeah, fantastic news for a great show,” he said. “But it still feels a little bit like NBC is Fox’s deadbeat friend. ‘Hey, uh, you gonna finish that? Can I have it?’”

“The Cosby Show” and “Roseanne”

Meyers asked for a moment of solace for “the shows that weren’t renewed, the pilots that weren’t picked up, and the shows from the 90s that weren’t revived.” He went on to say that the way things are going, he guessed that at least one NBC executive said this development season, “We can’t bring back ‘The Cosby Show,’ right?” He also joked that NBC will soon be reviving “ALF” but “this time he’s a climate change denier,” referencing the conservative politics of ABC’s “Roseanne.”