Katie Couric to Co-Host NBC’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Katie Couric will return to NBC next month as co-host of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony from PyeongChang, South Korea, giving the former “Today” co-anchor her fourth stint in a unique TV event.

Couric will co-host the live broadcast with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Feb. 9. Jim Bell, president of production and programming for NBC Olympics, said he directly reached out to Couric a few weeks ago, noting that she has also co-hosted opening ceremonies three times before, in places like Sydney, Australia. “It’ s a hard job” that requires some experience, he said.

The opening ceremony will be available as a live stream for the first time starting at 6 a.m. via NBC Sports’ various websites and apps, NBC said.

