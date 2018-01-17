Katie Couric to Co-Host NBC’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

By
Variety Staff

Katie Couric Olympics
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Katie Couric will return to NBC next month as co-host of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony from PyeongChang, South Korea, giving the former “Today” co-anchor her fourth stint in a unique TV event.

Couric will co-host the live broadcast with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Feb. 9. Jim Bell, president of production and programming for NBC Olympics, said he directly reached out to Couric a few weeks ago, noting that she has also co-hosted opening ceremonies three times before, in places like Sydney, Australia. “It’ s a hard job” that requires some experience, he said.

The opening ceremony will be available as a live stream for the first time starting at 6 a.m. via NBC Sports’ various websites and apps, NBC said.

“It’s beyond exciting to welcome Katie back to our Olympic booth. Katie has extensive Olympic experience, having anchored the ‘Today’ show at six previous Games, and hosted the Opening Ceremony in Sydney, Salt Lake City, and Athens,” said Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics Production and Programming. “We have been eagerly awaiting Mike’s first prime time Olympic hosting duties, and now, with Mike and Katie, viewers will have two pros, and two terrific storytellers leading the way.”

More to come.

