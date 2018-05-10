NBC Gives Series Order to Robert Zemeckis Drama ‘Manifest’

Manifest NBC Pilot
CREDIT: Craig Blankenhort/NBC/Warner Bro

NBC has given a series order to fantasy drama “Manifest,” produced by Robert Zemeckis and Warner Bros. TV.

The series revolves around a group of people on a plane who survive a turbulent flight only to discover that the world has progressed five years during the period they were in the air. They return to find family and friends believing that they were dead.

“Manifest,” penned by Jeff Rake, stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Rake is exec producer with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke. David Frankel directed the pilot and is an exec producer.

