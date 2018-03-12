You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Renews ‘The Wall’ for Season 3

CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

NBC has renewed primetime game show “The Wall” for a 20-episode third season.

Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman, and host Chris Hardwick, “The Wall” premiered in 2016, with contestants competing for a grand prize each episode of more than $12 million. The show is produced by SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio

“Not only is ‘The Wall’ intense, heartwarming and funny, but if the ball drops into a high-dollar slot, an entire family’s fortune can be completely changed for the better,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Huge congratulations to Universal Television Alternative Studio, Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment for producing a series that is not only compelling television but has the potential to be life-changing for our contestants.”

For season two, “The Wall” has averaged a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings. The show has also been a a valuable property in the international marketplace, where it has sold in 20 territories.

“This is the result of a dedicated team of people making ‘The Wall’ their collective passion project from the very start,” said Glassman. “I’m thrilled to be continuing on and grateful to Paul, Meredith and NBC for helping us bring this game, and the positive stories it tells, to life.”

“We’re proud to see people connecting with ‘The Wall’ both at home and around the world in a way you don’t usually see with game shows,” said Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “We created the format with the idea that families would all come together and root for these incredible stories, so to see that actually happening on a global scale is exciting and something we hope continues to grow.”

