NBC Summer Reality Franchises Make Big Move to Midseason

NBC’s unscripted programming is getting more real estate in 2018-19, and is moving to a fancier neighborhood.

With the unveiling of its new schedule Sunday, the broadcaster revealed a midseason strategy that relies heavily on proven reality hits migrating from summer, with several new, aspiring franchises also getting in-season swings.

The most ambitious move is the addition of “America’s Got Talent: Champions” with host and executive producer Simon Cowell scheduled to air in January and February between cycles of “The Voice.”

“Winter and spring, usually the January-February periods for us do some treading of water, I will say, while ‘The Voice’ is off,” NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said Sunday on a conference call with reporters. “This year, I’m really thrilled about what we have put together driven by our extraordinary lineup of unscripted shows.”

He added, “We think to have our biggest reality show in the winter is a great move.”

The flagship “America’s Got Talent” will remain a summer staple for the Peacock. NBC alternative programming president Paul Telegdy said that launching a second edition became possible because of flexibility in Cowell’s schedule.

“We’ve wanted to experiment with ‘AGT’ in season,” Telegdy said on the call. “We weren’t ever really able to line the calendar up with key talent and key talent at this time is obviously Simon Cowell. Various exec producers found a way to work it into Simon’s calendar.”

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will air on Mondays, where, Greenblatt said, it “will obviously provide great stability.”

Telegdy added, “We’ve now had 15 years of the show on a global basis. There are many acts the U.S. hasn’t seen.” The winter series, he said, will feature, “many of the audience’s past favorites plus champions from around the world.”

With season two of Jennifer Lopez’s competition series “World of Dance” set to premiere this month, NBC announced that season three will debut at midseason in early 2019 after NFL football season ends, airing on Sundays at 8-10 p.m.

“We loved season one,” Greenblatt said, adding that the network is “excited about what that can do in-season next year.”

Also airing at midseason will be game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” from Ellen DeGeneres and athletic comepetition series “The Titan Games” from Dwayne Johnson. Both shows, like “World of Dance,” hail from NBC’s Universal Television Alternative Studio, which launched last year. NBC has been emphasizing the new studio, led by Meredith Ahr under Telegdy, in its alternative-programming decisions, as it looks to launch franchises that can play internationally and prove lucrative for the company.