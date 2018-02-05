You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Super Bowl Goes Dark on NBC During Commercial Break

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor




Super Bowl LII - Patriots vs Eagles
CREDIT: Courtesy of NFL

NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII briefly went dark for nearly 30 seconds on Sunday night.

NBC released a brief statement attributing the outage to an equipment failure.

“We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved,” the statement read. “No game action or commercial time were missed.”

The outage happened during a commercial pause in the action between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Losing seconds of commercials could jeopardize millions in ad dollars for the network.

The outage appeared to be widespread, as numerous people expressed their confusion and amusement on Twitter.

 

