NBC News Mulls Launch of Live-Streaming Product

NBC News programming is already available on the NBC broadcast network, MSNBC and Snapchat. Now executives are considering another distribution point for the work created by journalists ranging from Peter Alexander to Pete Williams.

NBC News executives are mulling the launch of a live-streaming service that would be separate from NBC and MSNBC, according to Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, speaking Wednesday to reporters. “We want to do this, and I think we’ve got to open that door,” said Lack, noting that the company faced different complexities than other news outlets that streamed around the clock. “If you’re on 24/7 with a cable channel that is kicking off hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said, then distribution partners and other priorities need to be taken into account

Lack did not give a time frame for a launch, though he suggested the concept could roll out in 2018. He and Nick Ascheim, senior vice president of digital for NBC News, said executives were also considering whether the product would be free or require a subscription.

Other TV-news outlets have begun offering streaming content. CBS News operates CBSN, a free stand-alone live-stream that features some of the segments and programming that airs on the CBS broadcast network, but uses different anchors and even runs its own documentaries and studio programs. Bloomberg offers a stream called Tic-Toc via Twitter that consists of original reporting as well as information provided by Twitter users and verified by the news service’s journalists. Buzzfeed and the business-news focused Cheddar also live-stream programming via social media.

NBC News has been bolstering its digital offerings, including a daily news show, “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat. It has introduced several verticals and hired a group of investigative reporters who work across the NBCUniversal unit’s various platforms,