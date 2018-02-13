You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Missing Plane Drama Pilot ‘Manifest’ Casts Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas in Lead Roles

Melissa Roxburgh Josh Dallas
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The NBC drama pilot “Manifest” has cast Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas in its lead roles, Variety has confirmed.

In the series, described as a mystery thriller, a plane disappears from radar and returns years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, many years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Roxburgh will play Michaela Stone. Wracked with guilt over a tragic accident, Michaela anguishes about whether she’s fit to be a police officer and fiancée. When she mysteriously returns years later after being missing, she finds her life with a strange new purpose. Dallas will play Ben Stone. The quintessential type-A father and intelligence analyst, Ben struggles against what he can’t control, whether it’s his son’s rare pediatric cancer or the mysterious voice that’s now inside his head.

Roxburgh currently stars in the CW military drama “Valor.” She has previously appeared in films like “Star Trek: Beyond” and on shows like “Supernatural” and “Arrow.” Dallas is an alum of the ABC series “Once Upon a Time.” He also appeared in the first “Thor” film as Fandral.

Dallas is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management and attorney Michael Gendler. Roxburgh is repped by Gersh and KC Talent.

Jeff Rake will executive produce and write “Manifest.” Robert Zemeckis will executive produces through his Compari Entertainment banner. Compari’s Jack Rapke will also executive produce, while Compari’s Jackie Levine will co-executive produce. Compari will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Zemeckis is set up under an overall deal. The project received a put pilot commitment at the network in August.

Deadline first reported Roxburgh and Dallas’ casting.

