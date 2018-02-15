NBC Names Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta Scripted Programming Co-Presidents

NBC has looked to its own ranks to fill the void left by Jennifer Salke’s move to Amazon Studios.

Lisa Katz and Tracy Pakosta have been named co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. In their new roles, they will report directly to NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.

“Lisa and Tracey have impeccable taste, strong leadership and a deep understanding of the NBC brand,” Greenblatt said. “It was Lisa who was one of the first to discover and cultivate what is now the phenomena of ‘This Is Us,’ and she continues to bring that astute eye to all the she does for NBC; and Tracey has shepherded in a new era of smart comedies, reigniting audiences to once again tune in on Thursday nights. Their relationships with top showrunners and talent are second to none, and I have no doubt their combined experience and expertise will build on the incredible momentum the network has right now.”

Katz and Pakosta previously served as the network’s executive vice presidents of drama and comedy, overseeing development in those areas and reporting to Salke, who last week left the network to take the top exec position at Amazon Studios. Katz joined the network in 2016 following a tenure at 20th Century Fox Television, where she helped develop “This Is Us” and “Empire,” two of the most successful broadcast dramas to premiere in recent years. Pakosta joined NBC in 2011 as exec VP of comedy for studio Universal Television, then migrated to the network in 2015. She had previously run Craig Ferguson’s production company Green Mountain West.

The two execs take over scripted development under Greenblatt at a time when NBC is outpacing all other broadcast networks by most measures. The network recently pulled ahead of CBS in average total primetime viewers for the first time in years, and is on track to again lead all broadcasters in the 18-49 demo for the current season ending in May.