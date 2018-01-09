NBC Sets Advisors, Submission Process for Female Forward Directors Initiative

NBC has assembled an advisory council and submission process for its Female Forward director development program.

The Peacock in August launched the effort to give promising female directors a shot at directing their first episodes of scripted TV. Submissions for one of 10 slots in the program for the 2018-19 season are open today through Jan. 17 via the NBCFemaleForward.com website. The program is overseen by NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke and Lesli Linka Glatter, one of television’s most in-demand directors.

Female Forward will pair participants with one of 10 NBC scripted series. Participants will shadow a director for up to three episodes, with a commitment from the network to direct one episode later in the season. The goal is to bring more women into the pool of helmers by establishing a framework help good candidates overcome the hurdle of landing that first assignment.

The advisory council members are: Norberto Barba (“Mayans MC”), Ruben Fleischer (“Superstore”), Liz Friedlander (“Conviction”), Pamela Fryman (“How I Met Your Mother”), Nisha Ganatra (“Transparent”), Peter Horton (“Electric Dreams”), Gail Mancuso (“Modern Family”), Ken Olin (“This Is Us”), Julie Anne Robinson (“Castle Rock”), Millicent Shelton (“Marvel’s Runaways”), and Michael Spiller (“Champions”).

“It’s incredibly exciting to know that we will add 10 working females a year to the currently very unbalanced pool of working television directors,” Salke said. “The guaranteed commitment to helm an episode, coupled with our incredible council of mentors, will make such a meaningful difference in reaching our goals to create gender parity in the director’s chair.”

(Pictured: Lesli Linka Glatter and Jennifer Salke)