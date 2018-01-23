You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Orders FBI Drama 'The Enemy Within' From 'Mentalist' Writer to Pilot

NBC has ordered the drama “The Enemy Within” to pilot.

The series is described as a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe, the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today.

Ken Woodruff will serve as writer and executive producer with Vernon Sanders also executive producing. Universal Television will produce. Woodruff has worked as an executive producer and writer on Fox’s “Gotham” as well as writing for and co-executive producing “The Mentalist” at CBS. Sanders is currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.

Woodruff is repped by WME.

This marks the fifth pilot order for NBC for the 2018-2019 season. Most recently, the network gave out such an order to a series based around Gabrielle Union’s character from the “Bad Boys” films, with Union set to star and executive produce. The other orders are the apartment complex drama “The Village,” an untitled medical drama set at New York’s Bellevue hospital, and the supernatural police drama “In Betweeen Lives.”

