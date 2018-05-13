NBC 2018-2019 Fall Schedule: ‘New Amsterdam’ Lands Post ‘This Is Us’ Slot, ‘Chicago’ Takes Over Wednesdays

Unveiling its fall 2018-2019 schedule, NBC is giving freshman medical drama “New Amsterdam” a big vote of confidence.

The new series will launch on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. this fall, immediately after ratings powerhouse “This Is Us.” The series stars “The Blacklist” alum Ryan Eggold and is based on New York’s historic Bellevue hospital.

“The ‘New Amsterdam’ pilot knocked us over,” NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said in a conference call Sunday. “We loved it in the development stage. It just came together beautifully.”

“It has a very unique doctor in a world where there’s a few medical shows out there,” he continued, specifically citing NBC’s “Chicago Med” and ABC’s freshman hit “The Good Doctor” as examples.

Fellow new drama “Manifest” will also get a strong lead-in, airing at 10 p.m. on Mondays following “The Voice.” The series, from executive producer Robert Zemeckis, is a mystery thriller about the crew and passengers on a plane who discover that five years have passed in the time they were in the air.

Meanwhile, all three of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows will join forces to air back-to-back on Wednesday nights. “Chicago Med” will lead off at 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” and then “Chicago PD.” The 20th season of “Law & Order: SVU” will move to Thursdays at 10.

Related EXCLUSIVE: Former NBC Anchor Accuses Tom Brokaw of Sexual Harassment NBC 2018-2019 Primetime Schedule

Thursday’s comedy block will lead off with “Superstore” followed by “The Good Place.” The second revival season of “Will & Grace” will then lead in to freshman comedy “I Feel Bad” from writer and creator Aseem Batra and executive producer Amy Poehler, followed by “SVU.”

Recently-renewed “The Blacklist” will move off of Wednesdays to Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning in January. Greenblatt said the move was meant to allow the show to run consecutively without interruptions, but moving to the lower-profile Friday spot is likely a sign the drama series could be winding down. “Blindspot” will remain on Fridays at 8 p.m. Before “The Blacklist” joins the lineup in January, “Midnight, Texas” will return for its second season this fall. The series aired its first season over the summer on Mondays.

New dramas “The Village,” “The Enemy Within,” “The InBetween” and new comedy “Abby’s” will all launch at midseason, along with the sixth season of the resurrected “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the second season of “Good Girls.”

Decisions are yet to be made on “Timeless” and “Champions.”

On the unscripted side, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will air Mondays in January and February between seasons of “The Voice.” “Ellen’s Game of Games” will launch midseason on Tuesdays at 8 P.M. “The Titan Games,” which hails from Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and producers of “American Ninja Warrior,” will air on Wednesdays for a limited run at 8 P.M. this winter. Johnson is also set to host the series. The third season of Jennifer Lopez’s hit “World of Dance” will move to Sundays from 8-10 P.M. this spring after football, leading in to “Good Girls.”

Read the full schedule below.

NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — NEW AMSTERDAM

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — The Good Place

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — I FEEL BAD

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Midnight, Texas

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“THE ENEMY WITHIN”

In this fast-paced, spy-hunting thriller, Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) is a brilliant former CIA operative, now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being but with nowhere else to turn, FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. For Keaton, it’s not easy to trust the woman who cost him so much. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy… they must think like one.

The cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey and Kelli Garner.

Ken Woodruff will write and executive produce. Mark Pellington will direct and executive produce the pilot. Vernon Sanders also executive produces. “The Enemy Within” is produced by Universal Television.

“THE INBETWEEN”

Cassie Bishop was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse. She can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems … whether she likes it or not. When her longtime friend Det. Tom Hackett and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante, need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities. Despite her reluctance, she may have found a way to keep her demons at bay, all while solving some of the city’s most challenging cases. From writer/executive producer Moira Kirland (“Castle,” “Madam Secretary”) comes this suspenseful, new character-driven procedural drama.

The cast includes Harriet Dyer, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Chad James Buchanan and Paul Blackthorne.

Moira Kirland will write and executive produce. Charlotte Sieling will direct and executive produce the pilot. David Heyman and Nancy Cotton also executive produce. “The InBetween” is produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television.

“MANIFEST”

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Jeff Rake will write and executive produce. David Frankel will direct and executive produce the pilot. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke also executive produce. “Manifest” is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Compari Entertainment.

“NEW AMSTERDAM”

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

David Schulner will write and executive produce. Kate Dennis will direct and executive produce the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produces. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

“THE VILLAGE”

Welcome to the Village, an apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside but is quite unique inside. The people who reside here have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors. Sarah’s a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Gabe’s a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Ava must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking; Nick’s a veteran who’s returned from war; and the heart and soul of the building, Ron and Patricia, have captivating tales all their own. These are the hopeful, heartwarming and challenging stories of life that prove family is everything — even if it’s the one you make with the people around you.

The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.

Mike Daniels will write and executive produce. Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce the pilot. Jessica Rhoades also executive produces. “The Village” is produced by Universal Television and 6107 Productions.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“ABBY’S”

From the producers of “The Good Place” comes a hilariously aspirational new comedy about the best bar in San Diego, home to good prices, great company and, of course, Abby. This unlicensed, makeshift bar nestled in her backyard is the opposite of everything annoying about today’s party scene. There are rules at Abby’s: no cell phones (not even to “look something up”), earning a seat at the bar takes time and losing a challenge means drinking a limey, sugary “not-beer” drink. As the oddball cast of regulars will tell you, hanging out at Abby’s is a coveted honor. But once you’re in, you’re family.

The cast includes Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts and Neil Flynn.

Josh Malmuth will write and executive produce. Pamela Fryman will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michael Schur and David Miner also executive produce. “Abby’s” is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I FEEL BAD”

Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly. From executive producer Amy Poehler comes a modern comedy about being perfectly OK with being imperfect.

The cast includes Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton and James Buckley.

Aseem Batra will write and executive produce. Julie Anne Robinson will direct and executive produce the pilot. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Josh Maurer also executive produce. “I Feel Bad” is produced by Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

NEW ALTERNATIVE SERIES

“THE TITAN GAMES”

Inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential both mentally and physically, this inspiring new reality series offers everyday people the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and achieve the impossible. Every episode, six contenders compete against one of six reigning Titans. They will be challenged in incredible, head-to-head battles designed to test the mind, body and heart of our competitors. Sheer brute strength won’t be enough. If a contender rises to the occasion and defeats one of the Titans, they take their place and join the elite Titan group. But once one becomes a Titan, they must be victorious every week to keep their spot. In the epic season finale, Titans battle it out against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female standing.

Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Toby Gorman executive produce. “The Titan Games” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Seven Bucks Productions.