NBC Promotes Drama and Comedy Executives Amid Scripted Shuffle

NBC has promoted two scripted programming executives following the shuffle initiated last month when former NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke left the Peacock for the top job at Amazon Studios.

Cara Dellaverson and Jeff Meyerson have been upped to executive VP of drama programming and senior VP of comedy development, respectively.

The move comes just over a month after the promotions of Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, who previously served as the network’s executive vice presidents of drama and comedy but now serve as co-presidents of scripted programming. Katz and Pakosta were elevated to newly created roles after Salke’s departure.

“Cara is an invaluable member of our programming team with incredible creative instincts, fantastic taste in material and strong relationships throughout the industry,” said Katz. “We’re extremely fortunate to have her leading our drama development efforts and continuing to make NBC a place that attracts and supports top talent.”

Dellaverson joined NBC in 2015 as senior VP of drama development and has handled several key series for the network, including “This Is Us,” “Timeless,” “The Brave,” “Good Girls” and “Rise.”

Previously, she worked in both current and development at Lionsgate where she rose to senior VP and was creatively involved with several high-profile shows, including the Emmy Award-winning “Mad Men,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Nashville,” “Manhattan” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Meyerson, who joined NBC in 2015, has developed several comedies at the network, including the critically acclaimed “The Good Place,” as well as “Great News,” “Trial & Error,” “Marlon,” “A.P. Bio” and “Champions.”

“Jeff has been instrumental in creating NBC’s outstanding comedy lineup,” said Pakosta. “He has long supported storytellers and has the respect of writers and talent throughout the creative community. We’re excited to have Jeff lead our comedy team.”

He came to NBC after serving as vice president of original programming at IFC, where the final season of “Maron” was under his purview. Previously, Meyerson worked for six years at Fox handling many series, including the Golden Globe Award-winning “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Bob’s Burgers.”