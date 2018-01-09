You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Orders Drama 'The Village' From Mike Daniels to Pilot

NBC has given out their first pilot order for the 2018-2019 to the drama “The Village,” Variety has learned.

The series follows the residents of a Manhattan apartment building who find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it. The residents include a recovering war vet, a pregnant teenage girl and her single mom, a cop with an unexpected love interest, a woman hiding a terrifying secret from her husband and a millennial lawyer who might find his grandfather is the best and worst roommate he ever could have hoped for.

Mike Daniels is the writer and executive producer on the project. Universal Television, where Daniels is under an overall deal, will produce.

Daniels has worked as a writer and producer on multiple NBC projects in recent years, including “Taken,” “Shades of Blue,” and “The Brave.” He has also worked on “Sons of Anarchy,” “Pan Am,” “One Tree Hill,” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

He is repped by WME.

