NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Suspicion’ From ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg

NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet.

The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his millionaire neighbor. Goldberg penned the script and will exec produce with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder.

The third season of “The Path” premiered on Hulu in January. Goldberg’s previous credits include “Parenthood,” the 2013 NBC series “Deception,” and the 2012 feature “Refuge,” which was based on her play of the same name.

This marks the eighth drama order for NBC this season, including the straight-to-series order for “The Gilded Age.” This is also the second pilot order for Keshet this season. The company previously set up the drama “Skinny Dip” at The CW.

Goldberg is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel. Kaplan and Traugott are with WME and Hansen Jacobson.