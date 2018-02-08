You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Suspicion’ From ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Baker/Hulu

NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet.

The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his millionaire neighbor. Goldberg penned the script and will exec produce with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder.

The third season of “The Path” premiered on Hulu in January. Goldberg’s previous credits include “Parenthood,” the 2013 NBC series “Deception,” and the 2012 feature “Refuge,” which was based on her play of the same name.

This marks the eighth drama order for NBC this season, including the straight-to-series order for “The Gilded Age.” This is also the second pilot order for Keshet this season. The company previously set up the drama “Skinny Dip” at The CW.

Goldberg is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel. Kaplan and Traugott are with WME and Hansen Jacobson.

More TV

  • HBO Orders 'Pod Save America' Election

    HBO Orders 'Pod Save America' Election Specials

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • Fox Pilot 'The Passage' to Undergo

    Fox Pilot 'The Passage' Sets New Director Jason Ensler for Reshoots

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Suspicion' From

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Suspicion' From 'The Path' Creator Jessica Goldberg

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • Veep Season 6

    ‘Veep’ Boss on the Final Season, Sitting out the Emmys, and Selina for President

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • Lena Dunham Lands New HBO Show

    Lena Dunham Lands New HBO Show With Jennifer Garner Set to Star

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • Lisa Harrison FX Productions

    Lisa Harrison Inks FX Productions First-Look Pact, Sets Drama Project With Noah Hawley

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

  • Cody Fern

    'House of Cards' Adds 'American Crime Story' Alum Cody Fern for Season 6

    NBC has ordered a pilot for drama “Suspicion” from the “The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal Television and Keshet. The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad