NBC Orders Supernatural Drama Pilot From David Heyman’s Heyday Television

NBC has given out its second pilot order for the 2018-2019 season, this time to the drama “In Between Lives,” Variety has learned.

The series would follow a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

Moira Kirland serves as the writer and executive producer, with David Heyman and Nancy Cotton also executive producing. Heyday Television will produce along with NBCUniversal Intl. Studios and Universal Television.

Kirland most recently served as a co-executive producer and writer on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary.” Her other credits include “Hawaii Five-0,” “Arrow,” “Castle,” “Medium,” and “The Dead Zone.” The final two shows also focused on an investigator with paranormal abilities.

Heyday Television was formed in 2015 as a joint-venture with NBCUniversal Intl. Studios to produce premium television and digital content across all platforms, including free-to-air network, cable and subscription VOD.

Kirland and Heyman are repped by UTA.

Earlier this week, NBC also gave a pilot order to the drama “The Village.” That project  follows the residents of a Manhattan apartment building.

