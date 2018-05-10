NBC Renews Four Dick Wolf Series

“Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Law & Order: SVU” have been renewed at NBC.

“Chicago PD” follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit, who are tasked with combating organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more. It stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos.

The second of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows to premiere, “Chicago PD” has averaged a solid 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers in its fifth season.

Wolf executive produces along with Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, and Terry Miller. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

“Chicago Fire” is first of three “Chicago” shows currently airing on NBC follows the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. The series stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, and Miranda Rae Mayo.

The show is currently the lowest-rated of the three “Chicago” shows, but is still a solid performer for NBC. It is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and just under 6 million viewers per episode.

The series was co-created by Wolf and Michael Haas. In addition to Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

“Chicago Med” follows the lives of the doctors, nurses, and staff of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, Norma Kuhling, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt.

The newest of Wolf’s three “Chicago” shows is also currently the highest-rated of the three. “Chicago Med” is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers per episode.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order: SVU” has been renewed for a 20th season. The long-running entry in Wolf’s storied “Law & Order” franchise follows the detectives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of who investigate sexually-based offenses that are considered especially heinous, such as tape, child abuse, and domestic violence. It stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino.

The series is a Wolf Films production in association with Universal Television. Wolf is creator and executive producer. Michael Chernuchin, Julie Martin, Hargitay, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are also executive producers.

Even in its 19th season, “SVU” remains one of NBC’s highest-rated shows. It has averaged a 1.3 rating and just under 6 million viewers in Live+Same Day this season.