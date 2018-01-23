NBC Orders Four Multi-Cam Comedy Pilots, Including Two From EP Sean Hayes

NBC has ordered four multi-camera comedy pilots, marking the network’s first comedy orders for the 2018-2019 season, Variety has learned.

Two of the projects boast “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes as an executive producer. The first is titled “Like Family” and follows Aubrey and Artie, who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care. But they are now discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Suzanne Martin will write and executive produce with Hayes and Todd Milliner also executive producing via their Hazy Mills banner. Universal Television will produce along with Hazy Mills, which is under an overall deal at the studio.

Martin previously created the TV Land comedy series “Hot in Cleveland,” which ran on the cable network for six seasons. She also created the “Hot in Cleveland” spinoff series “The Soul Man” starring Cedric the Entertainer, as well as the NBC comedy “Crowded.” Hayes executive produced all three series.

Hayes is repped by WME and Principato-Young Entertainment. Martin is also repped by WME.

The other project is “So Close,” which follows hopeless romantics Riley and Kyle. They are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates.

Greg Malins is the writer and executive producer on that project, with Hayes and Milliner again executive producing. Universal Television and Hazy Mills will produce. Malins most recently served as a consulting producer and writer on the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.” His other credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” and “The Wonder Years.”

Malins is repped by WME.

NBC has also ordered the comedy “Abby’s” to pilot. The series takes place at the titular Abby’s, an unlicensed bar in San Diego where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.

Josh Malmuth is the writer and executive producer with Mike Schur and David Miner also executive producing. Universal Television will produce along with Shore’s Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Fremulon is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Malmuth has served as a co-executive producer and writer on the NBC comedy “Superstore” and also produced and wrote for Fox’s “New Girl.” Schur is the creator and showrunner of the current NBC comedy “The Good Place” and previously created “Parks and Recreation” for the network. His other credits include the NBC shows “The Office” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Schur is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.

Finally, NBC has ordered a pilot for “Friends-in-Law.” The comedy centers on Brian and Jake, polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get married.

Brian Gallivan is the writer and executive producer with Tom Werner also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Gallivan most recently wrote for the ABC series “Imaginary Mary” and previously created the CBS sitcom “The McCarthys.” Werner is an executive producer on the ABC revival of “Roseanne,” having served in the same role on the original series. His other executive producing credits include “That ’70s Show,” “Grounded for Life,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “The Cosby Show.”

Gallivan is repped by UTA. Werner is repped by CAA.