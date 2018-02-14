NBC Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Bright Futures’ From ‘Grown-ish’ Team, Kenya Barris

NBC has ordered a single-camera comedy pilot from Kenya Barris and a team of writers from the “Black-ish” spinoff series “Grown-ish.”

Titled “Bright Futures,” the project follows a group of friends all stumbling through the transition from the clueless, immature twentysomethings they are now to the successful professionals they’re destined to be.

Hale Rothstein will write and executive produce with Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis writing and co-executive producing. Kenya Barris will executive produce. The project will be produced by ABC Studios and Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society banner, which is set up under an overall deal at the studio.

The project was originally in development at ABC, home to Barris’ hit comedy series “Black-ish.” Rothstein was previously a writer and co-executive producer on “Black-ish” and currently serves in the same roles on “Grown-ish,” the Freeform comedy that follows “Black-ish” character Zoey Johnson as she goes to college. Segal and Schamis are staff writers on “Grown-ish.”

Barris is repped by CAA and Principato-Young Entertainment. Rothstein is repped by APA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP. Segal and Schamis are repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.