NBC Orders Comedy Pilot From Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler

NBC has ordered a pilot for a single-camera comedy that hails from Aseem Batra.

The untitled single-camera project shows one woman’s hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all. Batra will write and executive produce with Amy Poehler also executive producing via her PaperKite productions banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Julie Anne Robinson executive producing and directing via her CannyLads Productions. Josh Maurer will also executive produce. Kelly Pancho of CannyLads will produce as will Kim Lessing. Orli Auslender will serve as a consulting producer. Universal Television will produce with PaperKite, CannyLads, and 3 Arts. Batra, Poehler, and Robinson are currently under overall deals with Universal TV.

Batra is a co-executive producer and writer on the NBC comedy “Marlon.” Her previous credits include “Scrubs,” in which she also made a handful of onscreen appearances, “The Cleveland Show,” and “Uncle Buck.”

Batra is repped by WME. Robinson is repped by CAA and 3 Arts. Poehler is repped by WME and 3 Arts.

Thus far, the broadcast networks have ordered 10 single-camera comedy pilots–including this one–versus 15 multi-camera comedy pilots. This project is just one of two single-cams NBC has ordered thus far, the other being the retirement community comedy “Guess Who Died” from Norman Lear and Peter Tolan.