NBC Orders Bellevue Hospital Drama to Pilot

NBC has given a pilot order to a drama series set in New York’s Bellevue hospital, Variety has learned.

Inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital,” the series is described as a character-driven medical drama that follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the President of the United States all under one roof.

David Schulner will serve as writer and executive producer, with Peter Horton executive producing and directing. Manheimer will produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Horton’s Pico Creek Productions. Both Schulner and Horton are under overall deals at UTV. The project was set up at NBC in September with a put pilot commitment.

Schulner previously created the NBC medical drama “Do No Harm.” His past credits also include “Desperate Housewives,” “Trauma,” and “Emerald City.” Horton is also developing a drama at NBC based on the life of San Francisco cop Karen Lynch. He previously created the NBC drama “American Odyssey.”

Schulner, Horton, and Manheimer are repped by UTA.

NBC had previously ordered pilots for a supernatural drama from Heyday Television and the drama “The Village.”