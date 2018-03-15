NBC’s Aseem Batra Comedy Pilot Casts Johnny Pemberton (EXCLUSIVE)

Johnny Pemberton has joined the untitled NBC comedy pilot from Aseem Batra in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The single-camera comedy shows one woman’s hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all, inspired by the book “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything.” by Orli Auslander. Pemberton will play Griff, described as very sweet but nervous. Extremely intelligent in facets except socially, which often means he is very blunt but totally unaware of his own bluntness.

Pemberton has previously had recurring roles on comedies like NBC’s “Superstore” and FX’s “You’re the Worst.” He was also a series regular on the Fox live action-animation hybrid comedy “Son of Zorn.” He has also appeared in films like “21 Jump Street” and its sequel as well as “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and will appear in the upcoming film “Action Point.”

He is repped by UTA, Principato Young Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.

Batra will write and executive produce the project with Amy Poehler also executive producing via her PaperKite productions banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Julie Anne Robinson executive producing and directing via her CannyLads Productions. Josh Maurer will also executive produce. Kelly Pancho of CannyLads will produce as will Kim Lessing. Auslender will serve as a consulting producer. Universal Television will produce with PaperKite, CannyLads, and 3 Arts. Batra, Poehler, and Robinson are currently under overall deals with Universal TV.