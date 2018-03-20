NBC’s Aseem Batra Comedy Pilot Casts Aisling Bea as Series Regular (EXCLUSIVE)

Aisling Bea has been cast in the untitled Aseem Batra comedy pilot at NBC in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The single-camera comedy shows one woman’s hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all, inspired by the book “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything.” by Orli Auslander. Bea will play Simone, the main character’s childhood friend. She is described as the encourager of all bad ideas and the female version of “The Most Interesting Man in the World.”

Bea joins a cast that currently includes Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Zach Cherry, James Buckley, and Johnny Pemberton. She is an award-winning Irish stand-up, actress and writer. She is the co-host on long-running hit British panel show “8 Out of 10 Cats” with Jimmy Carr and starred in Season 3 of the BBC/Netflix crime thriller “The Fall.” She also played a lead role in the BBC1/Hulu series “Hard Sun” and made regular appearances on Comedy Central’s “@Midnight.”

She is repped by CAA in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group and Hannah Chambers Management in the UK.

Batra will write and executive produce the project with Amy Poehler also executive producing via her PaperKite productions banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Julie Anne Robinson executive producing and directing via her CannyLads Productions. Josh Maurer will also executive produce. Kelly Pancho of CannyLads will produce as will Kim Lessing. Auslender will serve as a consulting producer. Universal Television will produce with PaperKite, CannyLads, and 3 Arts. Batra, Poehler, and Robinson are currently under overall deals with Universal TV.