NBC 2018-2019 Primetime Schedule

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
New Amsterdam
CREDIT: Francisco Roman/NBC

NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster.

Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule:

NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M.  — NEW AMSTERDAM

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M.  — The Good Place

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — I FEEL BAD

10-11 P.M.  — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Midnight, Texas

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Coming for midseason: comedies “A.P. Bio,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and newcomer “Abby’s,” dramas “The Blacklist,” “Good Girls” and newcomers “The Enemy Within,” “The Village” and “The InBetween.”

More TV

  • New Amsterdam

    NBC 2018-2019 Primetime Schedule

    NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster. Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule: NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) MONDAY 8-10 P.M. — The Voice 10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST TUESDAY 8-9 P.M. — […]

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Depicts 'Handmaid's Tale'

    'Saturday Night Live' Depicts 'Handmaid's Tale' Spinoff (Watch)

    NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster. Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule: NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) MONDAY 8-10 P.M. — The Voice 10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST TUESDAY 8-9 P.M. — […]

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members' Moms

    'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members' Moms Weigh in on Show's Politics (Watch)

    NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster. Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule: NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) MONDAY 8-10 P.M. — The Voice 10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST TUESDAY 8-9 P.M. — […]

  • The Blacklist 100th Episode

    'Blacklist' Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

    NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster. Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule: NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE (New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET) MONDAY 8-10 P.M. — The Voice 10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST TUESDAY 8-9 P.M. — […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad