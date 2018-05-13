NBC 2018-2019 Primetime Schedule

Follow Us on Twitter

NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster.

Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule:

NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — NEW AMSTERDAM

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — The Good Place

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — I FEEL BAD

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Midnight, Texas

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Coming for midseason: comedies “A.P. Bio,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and newcomer “Abby’s,” dramas “The Blacklist,” “Good Girls” and newcomers “The Enemy Within,” “The Village” and “The InBetween.”