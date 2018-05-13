NBC 2018-2019 Primetime Schedule

NBC has unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime schedule, with plans to add five new dramas and two new comedies to its entertainment roster.
Here is NBC’s full fall 2018 schedule:
NBC FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)
MONDAY
8-10 P.M. — The Voice
10-11 P.M. — MANIFEST
TUESDAY
8-9 P.M. — The Voice
9-10 P.M. — This Is Us
10-11 P.M. — NEW AMSTERDAM
WEDNESDAY
8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med
9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire
10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore
8:30-9 P.M. — The Good Place
9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace
9:30-10 P.M. — I FEEL BAD
10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY
8-9 P.M. – Blindspot
9-10 P.M. — Midnight, Texas
10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football
Coming for midseason: comedies “A.P. Bio,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and newcomer “Abby’s,” dramas “The Blacklist,” “Good Girls” and newcomers “The Enemy Within,” “The Village” and “The InBetween.”