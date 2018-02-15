NBA Awards Head to Santa Monica

The 2018 NBA Awards will take place in June in Sanata Monica, Calif., the league announced Thursday.

In its second year airing live on TNT, the awards show will take place June 25 at Barker Hangar. Honoring the NBA’s best players, the ceremony will see the unveiling of the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, and other annual league awards.

No host has yet been announced. The ceremony will feature current and former NBA players, coaches, musical performances and celebrity presenters. Also making appearances throughout the evening will be “Inside the NBA” studio team members Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

Last year’s NBA Awards took place in New York, and featured honorees Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA MVP), Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (NBA Defensive Player of the Year), Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA Rookie of the Year), Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets (NBA Sixth Man Award) and Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets (NBA Coach of the Year) as well as Hall of Famer Bill Russell, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The NBA Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions.