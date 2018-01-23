National Geographic Partners Trims Staff With Layoffs

National Geographic Partners, the owner of the famous National Geographic magazine and the cable networks associated with its mission of exploration, has laid off a small number of staffers, the latest cut of employees at the company since it was placed into a joint venture headed by 21st Century Fox in 2015.

“As we align our U.S. business with our growth objectives – where we continue to increase our investments – and modernize our circulation marketing, we unfortunately had to eliminate what represents a little over 1% of our team across the company,” the unit said in a prepared statement. National Geographic Partners employs fewer than 900 employees in the United States, a spokeswoman said. She did not offer information on what staffers the layoffs affected.

Employees of National Geographic Partners have been through several waves of layoffs since the change in corporate structure. Approximately 200 people were cut in 2015 and the company put two smaller rounds of staff reductions in place in 2017.

21st Century Fox paid $725 million in 2015 to take control of a joint venture that comprised cable networks as well as publishing and digital operations. National Geographic Society first teamed up with Fox in 1997 to launch the National Geographic cable network.

If regulators and shareholders approve, control over National Geographic could be transferred to Walt Disney Co., which has proposed buying the bulk of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.