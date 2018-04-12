NATAS and KNEKT TV Partner on 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Digital Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and KNEKT TV are partnering on an inaugural digital telecast of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards taking place April 29, Variety has learned exclusively.

“NATAS is thrilled to have this partnership which gives us the potential of the largest world-wide audience we have ever had,” NATAS senior vice president and Daytime Emmy Awards executive producer David Michaels said in a statement. “In addition we are very excited about the live red carpet show and the backstage winner interviews KNEKT is doing with Carolyn Hennesy which allows the fans to ‘see it all.'”

The event will begin with the red carpet pre-show which will live-stream on all of the Daytime Emmys’ social media platforms (including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and its website), as well as on KNEKT’s digital television network on platforms including Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android.

“Focusing on socially conscious content 90% of the programming on KNEKT TV is around non-profits, animal rights, environment, health & wellness, and living a more balanced and positive life. Celebrating the success of the nominees and winners of the daytime Emmys is reflective of how hard work and persistence pays off. It is an inspiration to fans, members of the entertainment industry and audiences who now have access to watch the show on a global scale,” said Kent Speakman of KNEKT TV.

Speakman will supervise this digital telecast, which will be streamed to multiple social destinations such as Facebook, Youtube, Periscope & Twitter — powered by Switchboard — as well as for viewers who wish to have a traditional television experience on KNEKT Television, a new digital OTT network built by UnReel.