Nat Geo Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Genius’ Season 2, ‘America Inside Out With Katie Couric’

National Geographic has set the premiere dates for their 2018 series and specials, the cable network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“Genius” will make its sophomore season debut on National Geographic on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m./8c. As one of the 20th century’s most influential and celebrated artists, Pablo Picasso imagined and interpreted the world in totally new and unorthodox ways, reinventing our perception of creativity in the process. Starring Antonio Banderas in the titular role, the second season explores how the Spanish-born artist’s passionate nature and relentless creative drive were inextricably linked to his personal life, which included tumultuous marriages, numerous affairs and constantly shifting political and personal alliances. The series is executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

“America Inside Out With Katie Couric,” a six-part documentary series premiering Wednesday, April 11, at 10 p.m./9c, follows Couric as she travels the country to sit down with the people shaping the most pivotal, evolving, contentious and often confusing topics in American culture today. Inspired by her own personal journey of making National Geographic’s documentary “Gender Revolution” Couric has expanded her commitment and each week will address some of the most divisive themes confronting our country today, including feminism, Muslims in America, political correctness, the impact of the white working class on the 2016 presidential election, controversial monuments and statues and the rapid growth of technology. Couric enlists cultural icons and regular folks to help her look past the noise, politics and individual discomfort to understand complicated truths.

With incredible access inside the walls of the Pentagon and on the front lines of the U.S. military’s mission to fight violent extremism around the world, National Geographic’s new eight-part documentary series, “Chain of Command,” premiering on Monday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m./8c, offers a new perspective on what has been dubbed the war of this generation. Filmed over 18 months and narrated by “Captain America” star Chris Evans, the global event series paints an intimate portrait of how men and women in the U.S. military handle authority and responsibility as well as the sacrifices they make in their personal lives.T

The critically acclaimed feature documentary “Jane” will make its broadcast network debut commercial-free as a simulcast on National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild on Monday, March 12, at 8 p.m./7c. Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, it is the story of the woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Brett Morgen, the film offers an unprecedented, intimate portrait of Jane Goodall — a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world’s most admired conservationists. The film will be broadcast on both networks commercial free.

“One Strange Rock” will premiere on Monday, March 26, at 9 p.m./8c. Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and award-winning producer Jane Root join forces on an epic, cinematic event series that will redefine natural history filmmaking. Hosted by Will Smith the series promises to be a mind-bending, thrilling journey that explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth, one of the most peculiar, unique places in the entire universe. It’s the extraordinary story of why life as we know it exists on Earth, brought into perspective by the only people to have left it behind: astronauts. This 10-part series from Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures brings cameras where they’ve never been before, having filmed in 45 countries, on six continents and from outer space on the ISS.

Nat Geo Wild also announced their 2018 slate.

A new season of “The Incredible Dr. Pol” will premiere in March with new episodes airing Saturdays at 9 p.m./8c. Nat Geo Wild’s number one series returns with even more pregnancy exams, prolapses and problematic cases than ever before. No two days are ever the same for Dr. Pol and his staff at Pol Veterinary Services as they wrangle animals and tackle cases at their clinic in rural Michigan. This season, Dr. Pol and his team will stop at nothing to make sure their clients and their animals are happy and healthy.

“Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue” will premiere on March 10 at 10 p.m./9c. The extraordinary staff at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region risk their lives and give their hearts to save all animals big and small. With 5,400 square miles of rugged Colorado terrain in their jurisdiction, the Pikes Peak team works together to rescue and rehabilitate more than 40,000 animals a year. The job is risky, urgent and unpredictable as the team responds to emergency calls in the untamed wilderness. Watch the incredible stories of nature, animals and the unwavering perseverance of the officers and veterinarians of Rocky Mountain Rescue.

“The Supervet” will premiere on March 11 at 10 p.m./9c. With two hundred new cases every month, from rabbits with broken legs to dogs with cancer, Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, England is one of the biggest and best veterinary hospitals in the world. Every animal emergency has a deeply human subtext. Charismatic and witty surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick leads a team of 100 nurses, physiotherapists and hydro-therapists with multiple operating theatres, a rehabilitation pool and a radiology department. The level of care would satisfy human patients. The series follows Noel and his team over several months when French bulldogs are taught to walk again and wolverine-style metal rods are inserted into a dog’s leg. This series is full of the most unusual veterinary cases and plenty of joyful owners who’d been told to give up hope.

A new season of “Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER” premieres March 18 at 9 p.m./8c Dr. K’s exotic cases and cures are as wild and unexpected as the animals that come through the door. Along with her dedicated staff, Dr. Susan Kelleher treats a dynamic array of patients ranging from kangaroos, to monkeys, birds, rabbits, pigs, fish and every imaginable animal in between.

A new season of “Buckeye Bottons” will premiere on April 7 at 9 p.m./8c There are two things Hawaii-based mobile veterinarian Dr. Buckeye Bottoms never leaves home without, his canine companion, Kevin, and his surfboards. Buckeye and Kevin put hundreds of miles on Hawaii’s back roads delivering life saving treatment to Hawaii’s sick animals, and hope to the hundreds of clients who depend on his mobile veterinarian practice. With his truck as his office, and the islands of Hawaii as his home, Buckeye travels the Aloha State, as he tends to sick animals large and small. He prides himself on going where other vets won’t, and treating animals other vets can’t. It’s a tough job,

and a dirty job, but for Dr. Buckeye Bottoms, there is no other place he would rather be, and nothing he won’t do to keep each animal of Hawaii happy and healthy.

“Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet” will premiere this April. Legendary survivalist Les Stroud returns to TV in Nat Geo Wild’s new series to go deeper into the wild than ever before, learning from the world’s most captivating and dangerous animals how to endure remote Alaska. Stroud has survived some of the world’s most extreme

environments, from the deepest recesses of the Amazon to the brutal heat of the Kalahari, with nothing

but his survival skills, a multi-tool and some serious grit. Now he faces the greatest challenge of his career, tackling Alaska’s harshest climates alongside the most striking and fearsome wildlife our 49th state has to offer.

“Zoo Life” will premiere this June. The call of the wild takes people all over the world in pursuit of exotic creatures including a pristine land where 10,000 animals span 12,000 acres. And no, it’s not in Africa. It’s in Ohio! The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the largest and most popular zoos in the country, boasting none other than Jungle Jack Hanna as its legendary Director Emeritus who actually lives in the zoo! It takes hours just to see it

all, but now for the first time Nat Geo Wild is taking viewers behind the scenes to meet the animals

and the army of people who work 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to create one of the best zoo

experiences in the country.