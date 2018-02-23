‘Nashville’ Sets Series Finale Date on CMT

“Nashville” fans will need to mark their calendars.

CMT announced Thursday that the final eight episodes of the country music drama will begin airing on June 7 at 9 p.m., with the series finale set to air on July 26. Hulu, the exclusive SVOD home of the series, will continue to make the episodes available to stream the day after they air on CMT.

In addition, the series will add Ronny Cox and Mia Maestro in recurring roles for the final episodes. Cox will play Gideon, a recently reformed, lifelong alcoholic. He’s come back to try and heal a long broken relationship with his son, Deacon (Charles Esten). Gideon is a crusty, frustrated, would-be musician, who resented his son’s success. Maestro will play Rosa, a dedicated follower of Darius’ (Josh Stamberg) Movement who is now having doubts about her role in it.

Cox is repped by APA and Levine Management. Maestro is represented by ICM and Brillstein Entertainment Partners

“Nashville” is set against the backdrop of the titular city’s music scene and follows the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. It stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Kaitlin Doubleday as Jessie Caine, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad. In addition, Season 6 features Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan and Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles in recurring roles. Connie Britton previously starred as Rayna Jaymes but left the show during its fifth season.

The series is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz, Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan, and Callie Khouri, who created the series. The series is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment. “Nashville” ran on ABC for its first four seasons before being cancelled in 2016. CMT revived the show for a fifth season, with Season 5 kicking off in January 2017.