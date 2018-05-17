‘Narcos’ Showrunner Reveals Key Cast Members Joining Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Speaking to Variety at the LA Screenings, “Narcos” showrunner-executive producer Eric Newman revealed the names of key cast members of the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s global hit series. The much-anticipated season, shot on location in Mexico, is likely to be released in the fall like past seasons.

The previously announced leads, Diego Luna and Michael Pena, head a cast that includes Tenoch Huerta (“Spectre”), Joaquin Cosio (“Quantum of Solace”), Jose Maria Yazpik (who starred in Season 3), Mexican-American thesp Teresa Ruiz (“The Last Ship”), and American actress Alyssa Diaz (“Red Dawn”).

“Narcos” Season 4 has also enlisted award-winning Mexican helmers including Amat Escalante, who won the Silver Lion Best Director award at Venice 2016 with his sci-fi drama “The Untamed,” and Alonso Ruizpalacios, whose “Museum” won the Silver Bear in Berlin.

Colombian director Andi Baiz, who helmed several episodes of the first three seasons shot in Colombia, has also directed some episodes of Season 4, which remains in production. Baiz is a partner in the Colombian company that provided production services to the first three “Narcos” seasons, Dynamo.

Seasoned Mexican producer Stacy Perskie of Redrum, whose high-profile credits include “Elysium” and “Spectre” and the upcoming “Godzilla: King of Monsters” and “Bel Canto,” provided production services in Mexico.

Newman admitted that the show has had to enlist more security in Mexico, given the unfortunate start to the production in September when a location scout, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was killed while checking out a site. “They suspect that he may have stumbled upon a crime,” said Newman, who says that the mystery behind the murder has not been solved.

In staging action scenes, most of which involve the use of firearms, they have followed the same standards and practices as they did in Colombia, he said.

Newman had originally developed “Narcos” as a movie for some 10 years before he pitched it to Netflix, which suggested a series. Together with co-executive producer Jose Padilha, his movie idea became the series that it is today. Newman was a producer on Padilha’s “Robocop.”

Aside from “Narcos,” Newman is currently working on the sequel to Will Smith-toplined Netflix feature, “Bright.”

Newman and Bryan Unkeless, his partner in their newly launched company, Screen Arcade, recently inked a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix, which is offering linear broadcasting rights to “Narcos” at the LA Screenings.