A+E Networks Chief Nancy Dubuc Drops Out of Amazon Studios Executive Race

A+E Networks chief Nancy Dubuc has pulled herself out of contention for the top job at Amazon Studios.

Sources said Amazon had been in negotiations with Dubuc but the executive became weary of the extended interviewing process and decided to withdraw from consideration. She is expected to remain at the helm of A+E Networks, the home of A&E, Lifetime, and History cablers. Dubuc was also said to have been concerned about the fact that she would have to relocate her family from New York to Southern California to take on the Amazon job.

Dubuc’s departure after engaging in negotiations raises questions about the remaining candidates under review by Amazon. NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke is known to have had discussions with Amazon during the long process of finding a replacement for former Amazon Studios president Roy Price, who was forced out in November on the heels of sexual harassment allegations. Amazon also sought to recruit Fox Television Group chairman-CEO Dana Walden but she also withdrew from the process last month.

Dubuc would have brought experience as a cable programmer and CEO to Amazon. The digital behemoth’s entertainment division has been moving along under the interim leadership of COO Albert Cheng and has been making a fair number of big deals. Amazon in November committed a whopping $250 million to a rights deal for the “Lord of the Rings” franchise with the goal of producing multiple series. Earlier this week, it made a two-season deal with Endeavor Content for a new take on the “Conan the Barbarian” franchise.

Amazon and Dubuc declined to comment.