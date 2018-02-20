Nancy Cotton to Head Original Programming for Epix

TV veteran Nancy Cotton has been tapped to lead original programming efforts for Epix.

The MGM-owned pay TV channel has been undergoing a management transition following its acquisition by MGM last year. Michael Wright was brought in as president in November, succeeding founding CEO Mark Greenberg. Former original programming chief Jocelyn Diaz exited in January.

Cotton, who most recently worked with prolific producer David Heyman at his Heyday TV USA banner, will serve as exec VP of original programming, reporting to Wright.

Cotton ranks as “one of the most skilled television executives in the business,” Wright said. “Her taste, experience and talent relationships are first-rate and a huge addition to our team. We are fortunate to have Nancy join Epix at a time when the network is rapidly expanding, both its original programming and its distribution platforms, and her ability to attract and nurture great content will be vital to our growth.”

MGM intends to step up the volume of original programming on Epix, in an effort to turn the pay TV channel into a launching pad for series that can be sold to buyers around the world. Epix, which launched in October 2009 as a joint venture of MGM, Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate, has been making strides in its domestic distribution base. In November, MGM sealed a carriage deal for Epix with Comcast that filled in a major hole in its U.S. footprint.

From 2007 to 2016, Cotton was senior VP of creative affairs at Fox 21 Television Studios and its predecessor, Fox Television Studios. She also worked in development for Mel Gibson’s Icon Productions and for Mandalay Television.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael and the team at Epix to continue to build the network into a choice destination for creative talent,” Cotton said. “Epix has a powerful reach that presents an incredible opportunity for fresh, compelling storytelling.”