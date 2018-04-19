‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Adds Tyne Daly as Bar Owner Phil’s Sister

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tyne Daly has joined the cast of the “Murphy Brown” revival at CBS.

Daly will play Phyllis, the sister of the beloved bar owner Phil, played in the originaly series Pat Corley, who passed away in 2006. It’s evident with Phyllis that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. She has taken over the bar and is a friend and confidant to Murphy and the gang.

Daly has won six Emmys throughout her storied career, including four for playing one of the co-leads in the female cop drama “Cagney & Lacey.” Coincidentally, CBS has also ordered a pilot for a reboot of “Cagney & Lacey” with Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd taking over the title roles. Daly also won an Emmy for her role on “Judging Amy” and a Tony award for her work in the play “Gypsy.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content.

The original “Murphy Brown” cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud will reprise their roles in the revival. Only fellow core cast member Charles Kimbrough, who played Jim Dial, has not signed on at this point. Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani will join the cast in new roles.

CBS announced they had given a 13-episode order to a revival of the long-running, critically-acclaimed sitcom in January, planning to launch it as part of their 2018-2019 slate. Original series creator Diane English will serve as writer and executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions, with Bergen also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The original “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 18; was nominated for 15 Golden Globe awards and won three; was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild awards; was nominated for five Directors Guild Awards and won two; and was nominated for four Writers Guild Awards and won two. Bergen won five Emmys and two Golden Globes for her portrayal of Brown.

