‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Enlists Original Cast Members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud

The “Murphy Brown” revival at CBS is bringing back some familiar faces.

Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud will all return to reprise their characters of Corky Sherwood, Frank Fontana, and Miles Silverberg respectively. Only fellow core cast member Charles Kimbrough, who played Jim Dial, has not signed on at this point.

Ford was nominated for six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for her time on the original show, while Regalbuto was also nominated for an Emmy.

CBS announced they had given a 13-episode order to a revival of the long-running, critically acclaimed sitcom in January, planning to launch it as part of their 2018-2019 slate.

Original star Bergen is set to reprise her role as the titular broadcast journalist. Original series creator Diane English will serve as writer and executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions, with Bergen also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The original “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 18; was nominated for 15 Golden Globe awards and won three; was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild awards; was nominated for five Directors Guild Awards and won two; and was nominated for four Writers Guild Awards and won two. Bergen won five Emmys and two Golden Globes for her portrayal of Brown.