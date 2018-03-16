You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Murphy Brown’ Adds Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani

Danielle Turchiano

The upcoming CBS revival of “Murphy Brown” has added two more cast members — Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani.

McDorman will play Avery, Murphy’s adult son who is following in her footsteps as a journalist — perhaps a bit too closely. He has his mother’s competitive sprit and quick wit.

Dodani will play Pat, the director of social media for the news show within the series. He will be tasked with bringing Murphy and the rest of the original “FYI” gang into the 21st century.

Already announced to star in the 13-episode series from Warner Bros. Television for the Eye are original series stars Candice Bergen, Fait Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. They will each reprise their original roles.

When “Murphy Brown” returns it will take on the world of cable news, social media and fake news — all within a very different political and cultural climate than the show last left off.

Original creator Diane English also returns to serve as writer and executive producer on the revival through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

