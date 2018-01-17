‘Mudbound’ Producer Cassian Elwes Inks First-Look TV Deal at Lionsgate

Producer Cassian Elwes has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Lionsgate’s Television Group, Variety has learned.

The deal will see Elwes develop and produce scripted and unscripted series for television and streaming platforms under his newly-created Elevated TV banner.

This is the first television deal for Elwes, the producer behind a long string of critically-acclaimed hits including Lee Daniels’ blockbuster “The Butler,” the Oscar winning “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Blue Valentine,” and this year’s “Mudbound.” Elwes also executive produced ‘Margin Call” and “All is Lost” for Lionsgate’s sister company Roadside Attractions.

“We’re thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with Cassian on the film side into scripted and unscripted series for television and streaming platforms as well,” said Lionsgate executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak and executive vice president of alternative programming Jennifer O’Connell. “This is another prime example of our ‘Lionsgate 360’ cross-platform approach. Cassian has an incredible eye for signature content and tremendous relationships with world-class talent, and we look forward to working together on an exciting array of programming.”

Elwes is the latest high-profile producer to set a deal with Lionsgate. Others include: Joel Silver, Matt Kunitz, Courtney Kemp, Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, Jeff Apploff, and K.P. Anderson.

“I’m delighted to expand my relationship with Lionsgate into the world of television,” said Elwes. “Their television brand, like their film business, is synonymous with bold, original and ground-breaking content, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Kevin, Chris, Jen and the team on an exciting roster of fiction and nonfiction programming.”

Elwes is represented by UTA and Bloom Hergott.