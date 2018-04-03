HBO Orders Comedy ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ to Pilot, Kathryn Hahn to Star

HBO has ordered a pilot for the comedy “Mrs. Fletcher,” with Kathryn Hahn set to play the title role.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta, “Mrs. Fletcher” follows an empty-nest mom Eve Fletcher (Hahn) and her college-student son as they embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results. Eve, hoping to jump-start her love life, adopts a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full of unexpected erotic possibilities.

The show is described as a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of internet porn and social media on intimate relationships.

Perotta, who wrote the novel that served as the basis for HBO’s “The Leftovers,” will write the pilot in addition to executive producing. Nicole Holofcener will direct and executive produce, with Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon also executive producing.

Hahn recently starred in the Amazon series “I Love Dick” and “Transparent,” the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also starred in the hit comedy films “Bad Moms” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Her other credits include films like “Captain Fantastic” and “This Is Where I Leave You” and shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Girls.”

Holofcener’s recent directing credits include episode of “One Mississippi,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She also wrote, directed, and produced the upcoming film “The Land of Steady Habits.” She previously wrote and directed films like “Enough Said” and “Friends With Money.”

Hahn is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham. Perrotta is repped by WME and MMQ Lit. Holofcener is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.